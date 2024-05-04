WATCH: Guinness World Record Attempt as Derry takes on 'Rock The Boat' challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
While no official tally has yet been announced, Derry’s ‘Rock The Boat’ challenge in aid of the Mayor’s charities, Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride proved a massive success and and has certainly given current record holders Galway a run for their money.
Derry needs to beat Galway’s world record of 1,805 people taking part in a peculiar sit down dance conga type dance to The Hues Corporation 1973 hit song – a dance which has been a staple of Irish wedding receptions and other celebrations for generations.
Among those taking part in the event on Shipquay Street were people from across Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales and even from as far away as Brazil and The Netherlands who had arrived for the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.