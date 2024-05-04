WATCH: Guinness World Record Attempt as Derry takes on 'Rock The Boat' challenge

Thousands of people gathered in Derry city centre on Saturday to take part in or witness Mayor Patricia Logue’s charity Guinness World Record attempt during the Jazz & Big Band Festival.
By Brendan McDaid & Jack Tibbetts
Published 4th May 2024, 13:41 BST
While no official tally has yet been announced, Derry’s ‘Rock The Boat’ challenge in aid of the Mayor’s charities, Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride proved a massive success and and has certainly given current record holders Galway a run for their money.

Derry needs to beat Galway’s world record of 1,805 people taking part in a peculiar sit down dance conga type dance to The Hues Corporation 1973 hit song – a dance which has been a staple of Irish wedding receptions and other celebrations for generations.

Among those taking part in the event on Shipquay Street were people from across Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales and even from as far away as Brazil and The Netherlands who had arrived for the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival.

Crowds doing 'Rock The Boat' on Shipquay Street in Derry on Saturday.Crowds doing 'Rock The Boat' on Shipquay Street in Derry on Saturday.
Crowds doing 'Rock The Boat' on Shipquay Street in Derry on Saturday.

Compere Micky Doherty helped boost the numbers by encouraging spectators to become active participants and the rain held off throughout the entire song. What a fantastic event and a memorable day for all involved. Well done everybody!

