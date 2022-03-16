Watch the opening night of Derry’s About Us

The installation shows the history of the earth from the Big Bang through to the modern world in a fully immersive and captivating experience.

The intricate details of the Guildhall’s facade are used to catapult the audience into space, through the jungle with the dinosaurs, to the depths of the ocean and right into the heart of a busy city with technological advances happening right before your eyes.

The live choir, which comprised of eight different Derry choirs, created tension and drama while narrators led the audience through the centuries.

About Us was in Paisley recently and after Derry travels to Caernarfon, Luton and Hull.

The installation will be in the Guildhall square until March 21, with shows starting every 25 minutes from 7.30pm to 9.45. During the day, the screens that lead from Waterloo Place to the Guildhall Square show poetry and song from local children and adults.

The William Hill Street Car Park will operate with extended opening hours for the duration of the installation, closing at 11pm each night.