In the running to be the ‘Leading Festival and Events Destination’ in Europe, Derry will compete against Dublin, Cannes, Barcelona, Budapest, London, Munich, Venice and the Madeira Islands for the accolade.​

While a relatively small city, Derry dwarfs other major European cities many times its size in terms of artistic prowess and with the quality and quantity of festivals it organises and hosts each year. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking all those involved in the festivals of Derry, Mayor Sandra Duffy congratulated the teams involved in reaching this global milestone and encouraged everyone to get on board.​

Mayor Sandra Duffy with Head of Culture Aeidin McCarter and Shannen Cooley, Digital Marketing Officer from Visit Derry.

“This is fantastic news for Derry and the wider district and I am delighted to see our city given the recognition it so rightfully deserves,” she said. “Our city is a hub of activity all year round and we are so proud to showcase it to the world.”​

Head of Culture at Council, Aeidin McCarter, said she was delighted to announce the nomination and encouraged everyone to get online and vote.

"We pride ourselves on our festivals and love to deliver world-class events all year round. With the help of organisations across the city, we put on excellent parades, festivals, concerts and everything in between and we really feel like we are the best destination for festivals and events in Europe,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive at Visit Derry, said it was fantastic to showcase Derry on a global stage.

Derry's Bogside area.

"The work and passion that goes into the festivals and events in the city and region, as well as the connections and partnerships that we have created from doing so, are second-to-none and deserves to be recognised.”

The landmark 30th anniversary Europe Gala Ceremony 2023 will be staged in Batumi, Georgia, on September 30.

The awards are drawn by public vote which can be done on the World Travel Awards website. Voting closes on August 20, 2023.

To vote, visit www.derrystrabane.com/vote