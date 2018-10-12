Parisian Theatre Company bring Frank McGuinness play to life

So, there’s an Englishman, an Irishman and an American and they’re locked up in a cell in Beirut...

Frank McGuiness’s famed play about hope and despair in hostage, ‘Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me’ will be staged at The Playhouse by Parisian Theatre Company Dear Conjunction this month.

The play is based on real events; in the mid 80’s Shi’ite militia captured Irishman Brian Keenan and British journalist John McCarthy.

The piece explores just how they are going to survive their unseen captors, and “the boredom, the boredom, the bloody boredom” of it? And they find each other; three bollocks in a cell in Lebanon.

They turn to Virginia Wade, Her Majesty the Queen and Desert Island Discs, not to mention their own wit, imagination and courage to stay alive and sane.

“For nearly five year the men this play were based on were held hostage, with no contact with the outside world,” said Áine McCarron, Theatre Programmer at The Playhouse.

“This beautiful text is based on the story of their struggle and their friendship, which has been described as ‘an intense and layered study of identity in captivity’. have had great success presenting well crafted productions both humorous and dramatic to a discerning public.

Dear Conjunction was founded as a bilingual theatre company in 1991 with the aim of performing texts in both English and French.

Dear Conjunction Theatre Company’s ‘Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me’ will run at The Playhouse from Thursday 18 to Saturday 20 October, 8pm. Tickets are £10/ £12 (opening night offer- All tickets £5) and are available from the Playhouse box office on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk