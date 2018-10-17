Peace IV funding success

Representatives of Peace IV funded projects from three local Council areas met in the Guildhall this week for a specially arranged networking event.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have worked closely with Donegal County Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Council to promote cross-border and cross-community working and reconciliation content within their locally delivered PEACE IV projects.

The Council area has secured £6.7 million of EU PEACE IV funding and the positive impacts are being felt across the council area.

Chair of the Peace IV Board, Colr. Caoimhe McKnight said: “Most of our local PEACE IV funded projects are well up and running at this stage.

“These range from small grants projects up to £50,000 each which were won by 12 local community groups, Council led projects on a range of service areas like Peace Tourism, Community Planning and Sport; and 19 major tender awards totalling over £2 million.

“The tender awards are predominantly allocated to leading Community and Voluntary sector groups locally.

“Networking across council areas will encourage and strengthen our local projects which are continuing to put in tremendous work for reconciliation.”

Catherine Cooke from Foyle Women’s Information Network and Co-Chair of the PEACE IV Board added: “We’ve a second round of small grants opening in November where groups can apply for up to £50,000. If any local community groups have ideas for sustained cross-community projects with clear reconciliation content they should contact the PEACE IV Team and find out more information.”

Anyone interested in supporting local reconciliation, cross-community and cross-border work is encouraged to sign up online on www.derrystrabane.com/Peace-IV The PEACE IV Programme is supported by the European Union, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).