‘Pyschic’ Sally Morgan set to entertain Derry audiences

Fans of the supernatural are in for a treat this October, as one of the best-loved pyschics Sally Morgan visits the Millennium Forum.

After starring in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother 2018, Sally is raring to go and excited to be hitting the road and giving messages to her existing and new found fan base.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ ahead of her first Irish shows in four years, Sally said she is “so excited” about taking to the stage in the Millennium Forum on October 27.

The well-known pyschic said she likes the audience to “do their homework” before they attend her show, and understand that due to the size of the audience, not everyone is going to recieve a message.

“The expectations are that people are going to get a message, because the show is about messages. After 10 years of touring, a lot of people come along because they love to see other people getting messages. It’s a proper show. I think that the way I work it is a journey, we laugh, cry, we laugh again and cry again.

“People are absolutely astounded that the accuracy of the information I pick up on, and they say yes I know who that is.

“Then it just flows from there. The rest of the audience can be absolutely gobsmacked at the messages that come back,” she said.

Although Sally has been recieving messages for the best part of 60 years, she said she still believes each one she recieves is a “wonder moment.”

“It’s all about energy, and it’s about me harnessing the energy of those in the audience. Where is it coming from? I have no idea.

“My work has been seen by far more people than I would have ever been able to see doing one-to-one readings.

“It’s pretty amazing that I’ve seen tens of thousands of people in those 10 years,” she added.

Tickets are now on sale from the Millennium Forum Box Office.