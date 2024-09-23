Were you one of those younger punks who caught The Clash performing at The Arts Theatre in Belfast in 1977 when they were on their “Out of Control” tour?

That’s just one of the many venues that have closed in Northern Ireland that is fondly remembered, as we look back at 13 venues that were loved and lost, according to fans on Facebook, social media and Reddit.

From the hedonistic nights at The Network or Traks in Portrush to The Front Page, a number of these venues have either closed down and been demolished, still in a state of flux with the structure still in place but nobody home.

Others have been repurposed for different business ventures, as was the case with The King’s Hall .

Do you have any memories of the venues we’ve chosen, or have we missed out on a venue in your location that you feel deserves a special mention? Let us know by leaving a comment down below after the nostalgia takes hold.

1 . Earth, Derry Earth was a prominent nightclub in Derry during the late 90s and early 2000s. It attracted large crowds, particularly for dance music events. The venue has since closed in 2021, with the nightclub scene in the area evolving over the years. | Kenneth Allen @ Geography Ireland Photo Sales

2 . The Arts Theatre, Belfast The Arts Theatre on Botanic Avenue was an important cultural venue in Belfast, hosting a wide range of performances, including theatre productions and live music. It closed down, with the building later being used for different purposes but it is still remembered for housing The Clash in 1977 during their White Riot tour - as a defining moment in Belfast's punk scene. | Northern Ireland Historical Photographical Society @ Facebook Photo Sales

3 . The Boom Boom Room, Belfast The Boom Boom Room was an underground venue in Belfast known for its indie, rock, and alternative music events. It attracted a loyal following but eventually shut down as the venue scene in Belfast evolved - The Divine Comedy, fronted by Neil Hannon, played one of their early shows at The Boom Boom Room, helping to launch their career in the mid-90s. | Cossacks Showband Photo Sales