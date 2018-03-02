Rosemount P.S welcome new principal

In January this year, Rosemount Primary and Nursery School welcomed Mr Paul Bradley as new Principal to the school.

One of his first public events was to welcome grandparents to the school to celebrate Catholic Schools Week and during his address he acknowledged the positive contribution that grandparents make to the social, emotional and educational development of their grandchildren.

Also in attendance was Mr. Brendan Grant, former principal of the school, who said how pleased he was that the school was now in a “safe pair of hands” with the appointment of Mr. Bradley.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Mr. Bradley said he was honoured to be appointed principal to a school with “such an illustrious history and looked forward to leading and managing the school in challenging times, both economically and socially”.

He has been overwhelmed by the positive reaction he has received from pupils, parents and staff and said: “Rosemount is more than just a school, it’s a community of like-minded people working together to help pupils achieve their potential and contribute positively to the area they live in.”

Community is important to Mr. Bradley. While teaching in St John’s he had responsibility for developing links with community groups in the Creggan area and in his own parish he is involved in his local GAA club, church activities and local regeneration groups.

With a wealth of experience in curriculum and staff development, Mr. Bradley feels he is well placed to face the challenges he will meet in the years ahead.

Having previously served as Vice-Principal in Sacred Heart PS, he has had responsibility for ensuring that standards remain high through his work with Assessment, Special Educational Needs and Child Protection. He has also previously co-ordinated a variety of subjects while contributing to school development as a member of his former schools’ leadership teams.

He has taught Years 6 and 7 for all of his teaching career and realises the importance of ensuring pupils receive a broad and balanced curriculum to prepare them for the transition to Secondary and Grammar School.

While upbeat about the future expansion and development of Rosemount Primary and Nursery School, Mr. Bradley acknowledges that the education system as a whole is facing tremendous challenges in the years ahead, particularly with regard to school finances and cuts that have been imposed on schools’ budgets as a result of the economic downturn and the implications that this will have for class sizes, staffing and resources in all schools.

With rising numbers within the school, a dedicated staff and an enthusiastic Parent’s Association, Mr. Bradley feels the school is well placed to meet those challenges, as it begins a new chapter as one of Derry’s most celebrated and respected primary schools.