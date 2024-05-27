15 photographs from the Derry Business Collective Flower Moon Market at St Columb's Hall

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th May 2024, 08:39 BST
Pictured are stallholders and shoppers at the Derry Business Collective Flower Moon Market at St Columb's Hall on Sunday.

Photographs by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Browsing the stalls at the Flower Moon market held at Columb's Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

1. Browsing the stalls at the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

A general view of the the Flower Moon market held at Columb's Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

2. A general view of the the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

Gary from Crafty Fecker lamps beside his stall at the Flower Moon market held at Columb's Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

3. Gary from Crafty Fecker lamps beside his stall at the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

Rachel Laura from Mint and Ink pictured at her stall at the Flower Moon market held in Columb's Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

4. Rachel Laura from Mint and Ink pictured at her stall at the Flower Moon market held in Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

