15 photographs from the Derry Business Collective Flower Moon Market at St Columb's Hall

Photographs by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Browsing the stalls at the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.
2. A general view of the the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.
3. Gary from Crafty Fecker lamps beside his stall at the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.
4. Rachel Laura from Mint and Ink pictured at her stall at the Flower Moon market held in Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.
