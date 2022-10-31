A call out for a host of ghosts was issued by the shopping centre to take on the world record for the most ghosts in one place.

Never have so many ghosts been seen together in the world capital of Halloween so all those taking part will go down in history.

The initiative was held in aid of Autism NI, with Foyleside donating £1 to the charity for each participant dressed as a ghost.

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Colourful costumes at the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 014 Colourful costumes at the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 014 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2. Compere Micky Doherty with ghosts and ghouls during the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 026 Compere Micky Doherty with ghosts and ghouls during the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 026 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3. Derry’s own Micky Doherty was compere at the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 022 Derry’s own Micky Doherty was compere at the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 022 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4. Some of the ghosts and ghouls gathered at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon for the ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 009 Some of the ghosts and ghouls gathered at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon for the ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 009 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales