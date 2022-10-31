News you can trust since 1772
25 spooky pictures of ghosts gathered at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry

There were spooky scenes at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Sunday as hundreds of people dressed as ghosts for a charity drive Derry’s Halloween celebrations.

By George Sweeney
4 minutes ago

A call out for a host of ghosts was issued by the shopping centre to take on the world record for the most ghosts in one place.

Never have so many ghosts been seen together in the world capital of Halloween so all those taking part will go down in history.

The initiative was held in aid of Autism NI, with Foyleside donating £1 to the charity for each participant dressed as a ghost.

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Colourful costumes at the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 014

2. Compere Micky Doherty with ghosts and ghouls during the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 026

3. Derry’s own Micky Doherty was compere at the Foyleside Shopping Centre’s ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 022

4. Some of the ghosts and ghouls gathered at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon for the ‘Squadghouls’ Halloween event. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 009

