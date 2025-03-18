A day in the life of a salon owner! with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Becoming a salon owner was such a big deal for me. It’s something I always wanted and when it finally came, I can't describe how it made me feel. I couldn't stop smiling for weeks!

The smiles soon changed to lots of tears and stress when I realised I was a salon owner, a manager, a cleaner, a launderette, a bin woman, a plumber, a painter, an accountant, a therapist, a social media creator, a receptionist, barista and, last but not least, a hairstylist.

I was blindfolded in the beginning, I had to learn fast from my mistakes and make improvements daily, weekly and monthly, create routines and find time to get all the jobs done. Some job roles are now a family affair with my youngest son Oisin knowing the drill of the towels each day, that they have to be washed and dried for the next working day.

Managing the salon was the most difficult to get right, from rotas, stock taking, time allocation to each appointment, training staff, and, of course, giving each client the best of my ability each working day. Thinking back, I think I laughed a lot to get me through some days. I laugh when I'm nervous or stressed. I know it's weird but it’s better than crying and falling apart.

Being a manager over time I realised that it was important for the staff to manage me too. We have a great managing team at our salon. The key is to look after each other, support each other and push each other on. If something new comes up or something doesn't turn out the way it should be, we all consult with each other. It's true what they say: many ideas are better than one idea.

The salon is like my second home, when I'm doing my grocery shop for home I'll shop for the salon too. It’s become a way of life and is getting easier to balance work life with home life.

I love making women feel good about themselves, it makes my heart happy. Seeing happy faces and smiles that could light up a room when they see that their new hair colour makes their eye colour stand out, changes the complexion of their skin tone, or vibrant colours to show off their radiant personalities. Some days it can be something as subtle as a restyle in their haircut to give them a feel-good feeling. Other times we can give our clients their dream hair with the use of hair extensions using different methods, with our most popular methods being the celebrity weft and the nanos.

No woman should be unhappy with their hair- after all, it's the crown we never take off. With our industry constantly evolving there are so many solutions for all hair problems or hair types. If you are feeling like a new hair colour, hairstyle, restyle, hair extensions, hair toppers, guidance or advice, I am more than happy to offer you a free consultation.

