The Mandate Trade Union has issued a statement expressing its disappointment ‘at Argos’s decision to close all of its outlets in Ireland.’

Mandate official, Michael Meegan, said that the union will be engaging intensively with the company to get the best possible deal for the workers who are being made redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here.

Argos is reportedly set to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland.

"Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage.

" We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad