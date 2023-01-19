News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Argos to close all stores in Republic of Ireland, trade union claims

There are reports today that Argos is set to close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland, which includes a store in Letterkenny, Donegal.

By Laura Glenn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 11:42am

The Mandate Trade Union has issued a statement expressing its disappointment ‘at Argos’s decision to close all of its outlets in Ireland.’

Mandate official, Michael Meegan, said that the union will be engaging intensively with the company to get the best possible deal for the workers who are being made redundant.

Hide Ad

“Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here.

Argos is reportedly set to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland.
Most Popular

"Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage.

" We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company.”

Hide Ad

The Journal has contacted the Sainsburys group, which owns Argos, for clarity on the reports and also on the future of stores in Northern Ireland.

ArgosRepublic of IrelandDonegal