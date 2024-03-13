Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of the award-winning Spraoi agus Spórt social enterprise, the store stocks leading labels and brands among its fashion for women, men, and children.

“Communions and Confirmations can be costly for families, especially if items are bought only to be worn once,” says Helen Nolan, Chief Executive of Spraoi agus Spórt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leading up to Global Recycling Day it’s important to remind people that shopping in a sustainable store like Síoraí is a smart and affordable option. The preloved quality clothing we stock diverts it from going to landfill, supports the local circular economy, and is better for the planet.”

Carndonagh-based sustainable clothing store Síoraí.

Global Recycling Day was established in 2018 to encourage recycling initiatives like Síoraí and to highlight the difference recycling makes.

Each year, recyclables save over 700 million tonnes in CO2 emissions, offsetting all emissions generated by the aviation industry. Almost two million people worldwide are employed in processing recyclables, while recycling’s contribution towards global GDP is set to exceed $400 billion by 2030.

Thanks to preloved clothing being donated to Síoraí Clothing, they are constantly restocking their rails says Helen Nolan.

“Síoraí is a stylishly curated store. We want people to see it as a destination every time they are looking for a new outfit or piece of clothing. We stock beautiful dresses, trousers, tops and jackets, as well as handbags and shoes, from heels to runners. Monsoon, Miss Selfridge, Boohoo, Gap, Nike, and Hollister, we see them all. Since we opened, over 100 people have shopped preloved that would never have considered it before."

Carndonagh-based sustainable clothing store Síoraí.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The smallest efforts make the biggest difference,” says Kathleen McDaid, Facilities and Volunteer Lead at Spraoi agus Spórt. “We chose Síoraí, as the store name. It is the Irish word for continual or everlasting, and that’s what the circular economy is all about.”

Located on Bridge Street, Síoraí Clothing seeks to integrate the circular economy into the local community by encouraging people to shop more sustainably. All funds from sales are used to provide activities and services that help children and young people in the community reach their full potential. In particular, they fund special needs assistance to enable children of all abilities to participate.