Delight as Post Office to be retained for Culmore in Derry
Derry SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins said she has been given assurances that the Post Office facility would be remaining in Culmore.
There had been fears for the future of the Post Office in the village after it emerged that the Centra premises in which it is housed is to close.
Councillor Dobbins presented a petition to the area representative for Post Office recently.
She said: “I am thrilled with this news. As a community we were dismayed that Post Office were closing its Culmore branch March 1 and that they were even considering not reinstating their services within the Culmore area.
“After setting up an online and physical petition calling for support that Post Office and its services remain within our community I was delighted to have been given assurances today that it is to remain.
“I wish to thank everyone who contributed to the petition, we collected almost 1,000 signatures in such a short period of time.
“The representative told me that the advert for a postmaster/mistress had received a number of interested parties and that it was to remain within the community given this interest.
“She explained that there was a due process that prospective candidates had to embark upon and this process should be completed in a few weeks.”
Colr. Dobbins said that at present there is no indication as to where the post office is to be located but this will depend on the successful applicant.
The Ballyarnett DEA representative finished by saying that she is aware of interested parties regarding the former Centra store and is hopeful it will not be vacant for too long.