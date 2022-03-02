Delight as Post Office to be retained for Culmore in Derry

There had been fears for the future of the Post Office in the village after it emerged that the Centra premises in which it is housed is to close.

Councillor Dobbins presented a petition to the area representative for Post Office recently.

She said: “I am thrilled with this news. As a community we were dismayed that Post Office were closing its Culmore branch March 1 and that they were even considering not reinstating their services within the Culmore area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Angela Dobbins seen here previously presenting a petition to the area representative for Post Office.

“After setting up an online and physical petition calling for support that Post Office and its services remain within our community I was delighted to have been given assurances today that it is to remain.

“I wish to thank everyone who contributed to the petition, we collected almost 1,000 signatures in such a short period of time.

“The representative told me that the advert for a postmaster/mistress had received a number of interested parties and that it was to remain within the community given this interest.

“She explained that there was a due process that prospective candidates had to embark upon and this process should be completed in a few weeks.”

Colr. Dobbins said that at present there is no indication as to where the post office is to be located but this will depend on the successful applicant.