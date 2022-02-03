Derry Centra at Culmore to close in March after over 30 years serving community

Centra at Culmore. (Google Earth)

Musgrave has now confirmed the shop is to close, with a spokesperson saying: “The decision has been made to close the Centra store on the Culmore Road in Derry-Londonderry. The lease expires shortly and, after exploring every option, unfortunately it was clear that it was not financially sustainable to continue trading. The store will close as of March 3, 2022.”

Musgrave confirmed all workers are being offered alternative roles in the North West and that the “post office and the branch at the site will remain open in the short-term”.

Colr. Dobbins, who broke the news after speaking with Musgrave and the owners said the closure was “very sad”.

“I am devastated by this news. This store has been heavily involved within our local community over the years giving contribution to our local school sports days and the Culmore Community Partnership events. The former manager accommodated the first ever village Christmas tree switch on and has provided Santa and the electricity costs every year since. Centra Culmore also participated as a collection point of toiletries for NHS during lockdown. “Quite a number of local youth have ’cut their working teeth’ working part time in this store whilst being at school or university including my daughters.”

She added: “It has played such a pivotal role in this community and it will be greatly missed. I convey my best wishes to all the staff for their future.

“Centra Culmore also houses a post office which will remain open in the short term. The post office plays a vital role in the community, and I am hopeful that further negotiations will allow the post office and its services to remain within Culmore for the people of Culmore and surrounding area.”

Musgrave said they’d like to take the opportunity ‘to thank customers of the store for their loyalty’.