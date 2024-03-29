Derry Easter 2024: Shopping centre and supermarket opening times

Need to get some last minute essentials?
By Ben Kennedy
Published 29th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here are all the local shopping centre opening times for the Easter weekend 2024

Foyleside Shopping Centre

Good Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Local shopping centres will be operating holiday timetables over Easter.Local shopping centres will be operating holiday timetables over Easter.
Local shopping centres will be operating holiday timetables over Easter.

Saturday 30th April: 9:00am-7:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9:00am- 6:00pm

Richmond Shopping Centre

Good Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 9:00am-6:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre

Good Friday: 6:00am- 12:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 6:00am-12:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10:00am-7:00pm

Sainsbury's Strand Road

Good Friday: 8:00am-10:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 8:00am-9:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Tescos

Strand Road

Good Friday: 8:00am-9:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 8:00am-8:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10:00am-7pm

Crescent Link

Good Friday: 7:00am-10:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 7:00am-10:00pm

Easter Sunday: 7:00am- 8:00pm

Easter Monday: 7:00am-10:00pm

Lisnagelvin

Good Friday: 7:00am-11:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 7:00am-11:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10:00am-7:00pm

Lidl

Good Friday: 8:00am-10:00pm

Saturday 30th April: 8:00am-10:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9:00am-9:00pm

ASDA Strabane

Good Friday: Open 24 hours

Saturday 30th April: 12:00am-10:00pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8:00am-10:00pm

Related topics:Foyleside Shopping CentreLidl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.