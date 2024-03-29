Derry Easter 2024: Shopping centre and supermarket opening times
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here are all the local shopping centre opening times for the Easter weekend 2024
Foyleside Shopping Centre
Good Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 9:00am-7:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9:00am- 6:00pm
Richmond Shopping Centre
Good Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 9:00am-6:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre
Good Friday: 6:00am- 12:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 6:00am-12:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Sainsbury's Strand Road
Good Friday: 8:00am-10:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 8:00am-9:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8:00am-8:00pm
Tescos
Strand Road
Good Friday: 8:00am-9:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 8:00am-8:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10:00am-7pm
Crescent Link
Good Friday: 7:00am-10:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 7:00am-10:00pm
Easter Sunday: 7:00am- 8:00pm
Easter Monday: 7:00am-10:00pm
Lisnagelvin
Good Friday: 7:00am-11:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 7:00am-11:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Lidl
Good Friday: 8:00am-10:00pm
Saturday 30th April: 8:00am-10:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9:00am-9:00pm
ASDA Strabane
Good Friday: Open 24 hours
Saturday 30th April: 12:00am-10:00pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8:00am-10:00pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.