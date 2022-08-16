Derry one of the 'least vain' areas, salon and hairdresser study shows

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading independent distributor to the hair and beauty industry, Chris & Sons said it wanted to find out the 'vainest areas' of the north so it analysed the number of hairdressers and beauty salons per 100,000 people.

The results showed that Derry and Strabane, with 73 shops per 100,000, has the second lowest concentration of beauty salons and hairdressers after Causeway, Coast and Glens, which posted 66 shops per 100,000.

The Chris & Sons study counted 110 beauty salons and hairdressers in Derry and Strabane with a combined turnover of £8,642,000.

Derry has been identified as one of the 'least vain' areas in the north. Photograph supplied by Chris & Sons.

The 110 shops was the joint second lowest absolute number of outlets alongside Lisburn and Castlereagh. Causeway, Coast and Glens had the lowest number with 95 while Belfast had the highest number with 295.

The 'most vain' areas in descending order were as follows:

1. Mid Ulster - 123 shops/100,000 people.

Mid Ulster had the highest concentration of salons. Photograph supplied by Chris & Sons.

2. Belfast - 102 shops/100,000 people.

3. Newry, Mourne and Down - 96 shops/100,000 people.

4. Fermanagh and Omagh - 89 shops/100,000 people.

5. Ards and North Down - 85 shops/100,000 people.

6. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 84 shops/100,000 people.

7. Mid and East Antrim - 82 shops/100,000 people.

8. Antrim and Newtownabbey - 77 shops/100,000 people.

9. Lisburn and Castlereagh - 76 shops/100,000 people.

10. Derry City and Strabane - 73 shops/100,000 people.

11. Causeway Coast and Glens - 66 shops/100,000 people.

Andrew Vassiliou, Director of Chris & Sons said: "We were shocked to find out that back in 2019 a record-breaking £8.6 billion was spent at hairdressers and personal care salons in the UK.

“We know first-hand that the hairdressing and beauty industry has been one of the hardest hit by the UK’s pandemic lockdowns, with turnover falling by an average of 45 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. However, we are confident that the industry will continue to bounce back and grow, just as it did before.”