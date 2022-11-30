Translink have confirmed they will be carrying out “essential engineering work on the railway line in the Belfast area” between Christmas Day, Sunday December 25 and Monday January 2, and again on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

As a result, there will be a part closure of the rail line impacting on the Derry line with bus substitution services between Antrim and Belfast.

The line will operate as normal between Derry and Antrim. Passengers are advised to check times before they travel.

Passengers disembark from the Belfast to Derry train at the Translink North West Transport Hub at the Waterside Station. (File picture) DER4319GS - 025

Passengers with valid rail tickets will also be able to travel on scheduled Ulsterbus services 218 operating between Ballymena/Antrim and Belfast, in addition to the 212 service between Derry and Belfast during the closure period.

A number of other areas are also affected including the Larne line, which will be closed with bus substitution services in place.

This work is the next phase in the renewal and upgrade of the line between Lagan Junction and Yorkgate Station in North Belfast.

Announcing this year’s work, Translink’s John Glass, Head of Infrastructure and Projects said: ‘‘Translink is undertaking a significant investment programme to upgrade and protect Northern Ireland’s rail infrastructure. These works are vital to modernise and maintain high quality, safe and attractive rail services for today and for future generations.

Passengers from the Belfast to Derry train arrive at the Translink North West Transport Hub at the Waterside Station. (File picture) DER4319GS - 026

“This will be the third Christmas that our engineers will be working through the festive period, taking advantage of the lower passenger numbers, to make significant progress on this project. This tried and tested approach has once again been carefully planned to minimise the overall disruption for our customers and our neighbours.

“We will also be taking the opportunity to complete additional engineering works on the Larne line during the closure period to minimise any future impact on passenger services.

“We are urging passengers to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works”, John concluded.