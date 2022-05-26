Derry Walled City Market wins top tourism award

The event, which takes place on the first Saturday of every month in Guildhall Square, was judged against other nominees based on uniqueness, quality of services and facilities, and exceptional levels of customer care.

The news comes ahead of the next Walled City Market, which will take place on Saturday June 4 from 11am to 5pm.

The Walled City Market was selected as one of the winners from over 22,000 nominations, with the team at Travel & Hospitality Awards saying that the chosen winners ‘reflect the very best in travel and hospitality standards’.

Derry City & Strabane District Council

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said the award was a deserved recognition for what has become a staple monthly event.

“The Walled City Market (WCM) is something that we look forward to at the start of every month. There is a real sense of community throughout the day, and it’s particularly special that we host the markets in Guildhall Square where they are surrounded by so much of our city’s history with the Walls and the Guildhall itself,” explained Mayor Warke. “We want to showcase the best of local food and craft, and it wouldn’t be possible without the fantastic traders that we have operating at the WCM each month, offering a wide range of the very best products. Whether it’s baked goods or unique gifts, there’s always so much to see for locals and visitors alike. It gives new and existing businesses a platform and brings footfall into the city centre to support surrounding businesses also.”

Nicolle Walters, Council’s Markets Development Officer, said: “Winning the Local Attraction of the Year 2022 for Northern Ireland award is amazing news for our Walled City Market and for all of the fantastic and talented local traders who make the market what it is. The main aim of the event each month is to celebrate the vast range of incredible businesses that we have here locally, and offer the opportunity for them to showcase their products in a different and unique way. It is due to the co-operation and work of these traders that we have seen the Walled City Market continue to go from strength to strength. This recognition from the Travel & Hospitality Awards is a credit to all who are part of the market each month and we look forward to seeing the event thriving even more and maintaining a focus on high-quality local products.”