Derry woman’s shopping habits analysed for new sustainable fashion TV series

Letterkenny Presenter Caoimhe Ní Chathail meets teacher Corey Hanna from Derry who can’t stay away from shopping apps.

Teacher Corey Hanna from Derry will appear on ‘Éadaí SOS,’ which starts on Monday, September 2 at 10pm on BBC 2 NI .

Every year millions of tonnes of clothing are burned or dumped in landfill, yet for many of us our fast fashion addiction continues.

Are our fashion habits destroying the planet?

This is the question that presenters Caoimhe Ní Chathail, from Letterkenny and Proinsias Ó Coinn are exploring in the new series Éadaí SOS. In this series they challenge four clothing obsessed fashionistas to alter their fashion habits, supporting them in reducing, reusing and recycling the contents of their wardrobes.

In each episode they feature a lover of fast fashion with an overflowing wardrobe and a tendency to splash the cash on outfits for every occasion – with no consideration for the consequences to the planet.

The series meets Donegal student Mollaí Ní Mhiacháin who spents 80% of her income on clothes and in episode two they meet teacher Corey Hanna from Derry who can’t stay away from shopping apps.

The show also features Belfast mother of two Aoife Ní Mhuireagáin who is obsessed with the lastest trends, and influencer Chris Murphy from Meath who expresses himself through his outstanding outfits.

Each episode begins with Caoimhe making a visit to the home of one of the self-confessed shopaholics, where it’s easy to see the scale of the problem. Caoimhe and her helpers confiscate their clothes for further analysis leaving the poor contributor with just 10 items of clothing to wear selected from their bulging wardrobes. And to make things that little bit more challenging they’re also on a shopping ban. Proinsias carries out a clothing audit with an insight into just how bad the problem is and gives shocking statistics about how infrequently many of the items of clothing are worn, with some never worn at all! Viewers also hear helpful tips on how to rejuvenate clothing to create a new outfit.

With Caoimhe and Proinsias’ help, can the contributors change their habits? What will they do with their clothes now that they have heard the shocking truth.