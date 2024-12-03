Much anticipated European fashion icon MANGO will be opening its new Foyleside Shopping Centre store within days, it has been announced.

MANGO officially opens its doors on Saturday, December 7 at 9am, just in time for Christmas in what has been described as a “a milestone moment for the centre, as MANGO brings its first store in Northern Ireland outside of Belfast to Foyleside”.

Mark McDermott, Store Manager at MANGO Foyleside, said: "We’re so excited to bring MANGO to the North West and open just in time for Christmas. Our new store offers a fantastic selection of women’s and children’s fashion, with something for every occasion.

"Whether you're looking for statement pieces for festive celebrations or stylish everyday essentials, we can’t wait to welcome customers in to explore our range."

Paul Doherty, Centre Manager at Foyleside, added: "We are delighted to welcome MANGO to Foyleside. This addition further solidifies our position as the premier shopping destination in the North West, offering an unrivalled mix of high-quality retailers for our customers."

It was announced back in August that MANGO, founded in 1984 in Barcelona and today one of Europe's leading fashion groups, was opening a shop in Derry.

Renowned for its elegant fashion offering paired with high-street prices, the brand is occupying a significant 8,000 sq. ft unit, located on level three of Foyleside adjacent to leading brands including H&M and Waterstones. Ten new jobs are being created at the store.

The new Derry store will be offering “the perfect blend of style and affordability, making it a must-visit destination for your festive shopping needs” the team behind it said, adding:

“From glamorous looks for Christmas nights out to stylish yet practical options for everyday wear, MANGO at Foyleside is your go-to for fresh, contemporary fashion this festive season.

"With an extensive women’s and children’s range, there’s something for everyone, making it the ideal destination for family shopping trips or finding that perfect holiday outfit,”

MANGO joins a line-up of leading brands at Foyleside, including M&S, Dunnes Stores, River Island, DV8, H&M and many more.

For more details on the stores, visit www.foyleside.co.uk