Derry claims title for the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland

A6 Derry to Belfast - Dungiven to Drumahoe section for completion in 2022

News you can trust since 1772

Nadine performed four songs to an excited crowd.

Nadine perfromed to over 450 guests at the Winterland Live event on Sunday.

Nadine shot to stardom with Girls Aloud in 2002. She was back on stage in Belfast last weekend.

Nadine wows the crowd at the BPerfect event in the Europa Hotel.