Irons vs clothes steamers: Which is best as research shows ⅓ of Gen Z can’t thread a needle

Gen Z have a lot to learn about life hacks

Research has revealed that Gen Z are in a pickle when caring for their clobber.

What was once a simple skill for previous generations is now becoming a lost art. A startling report from YouGov reveals that 32% of young people in the UK wouldn’t know where to begin when it comes to patching a hole or sewing a button.

Nifty needlework is much more common with Boomers, as a whopping 88% of over-65s can wield a needle and thread with ease.

The lapse in basic life skills doesn’t stop there, with ⅖ of youngsters being self-confessed hoarders who refuse to throw out their worn-out or ruined clothes - just in case.

It’s not just clothes Gen Z are neglecting, with 1 in 10 only changing their bed sheets once every three months.

But before you write off the younger generation as completely useless when it comes to clothing care, it turns out they might be onto something clever.

The garment care experts at Philips reckon youngsters are streets ahead when it comes to clothing care: "Let's face it - while Gen Z might be able to edit a TikTok video in seconds, asking them to sew on a button or fold a fitted sheet is like asking them to decode ancient hieroglyphics. And who can blame them? With so many life hacks to film and aesthetic morning routines to perfect, who has time to learn which end of the needle is which?" said Philips’ in-house product expert Lamprini Fameli.

“Gen Z doesn’t have the time for patching holes or sewing on buttons, so it’s no wonder these skills are fading fast. And with traditional ironing considered a chore of the past, it’s clear why many young people are looking for quicker, smarter alternatives.”

“For keeping clothes looking fresh and extending their lifespan, a handheld steamer is the ultimate modern tool. It’s quick, cost-effective, and portable, making it perfect for Gen Z’s busy lifestyle.

“Steaming not only removes wrinkles but also refreshes fabrics, minimising the need for constant washing and drying, which can wear garments out over time. It’s an eco-friendly, gentle method that helps preserve clothing quality while fitting seamlessly into the fast-paced routines of Gen Z.”

