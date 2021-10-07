Major Derry Lidl store approval decision ‘called in’ by Department of Infrastructure

A decision has been taken by the Department for Infrastructure to ‘call in’ the application for the erection of a Lidl supermarket at Crescent Link, after members of Derry and Strabane Planning Committee voted to approve, contrary to officers’ recommendation.

At October’s Planning Committee meeting, members were informed that because it was a major application and was contrary to the Area Plan, council was required to notify the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), and an Article 17 order was placed so that council could not issue any decision.

The application was held until council received the letter from DfI on September 21 which states that the Department is calling in the application and it is now responsible for the decision that will be taken on the application.

Another major Lidl store in Derry opened in July in Springtown.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said he was ‘disappointed’ that this decision had been taken. “It’s my recollection that this committee voted unanimously to erect a Lidl supermarket on the Crescent Link and it did so taking into consideration all planning policies. It is frustrating and disappointing that a decision has been taken to call it in.”

Councillors were told there is no right of appeal and Planning officers must now send the application’s file to the DfI taking it out of council’s hands.

