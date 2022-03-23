New High Street Task Force Report ‘a road map for regeneration’ - Derry MLA

The new report has made 14 transformational recommendations to improve footfall and vibrancy and to deal with challenges facing town and city centres now and in the years to come.

The Foyle MLA said: “The High Street Task Force was established by the Executive to look at enhancing and investing in cities, towns and villages across the north.

“Our high streets in cities, towns and villages have changed over recent years as consumer behaviour has altered. It was recognised that this would require a strategic response, and a road map for longer term regeneration.

SInn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our towns, cities, and villages, as the number of people using them has reduced, with serious repercussions for our local economy.

“The Task Force worked with relevant departments, business organisations, trade unions, chambers of commerce, and local councils to look at the issues affecting high streets and their changing use.

“It has been an excellent model of partnership and co-design working. The report sets out a five-year plan for strategic regeneration.