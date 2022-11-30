Commencing on Friday, December 2, the additional late-night services include several of the busiest Foyle Metro routes across Derry as well as Goldliner and rail services travelling to and from the City.

Foyle Metro night buses will run on Friday and Saturday nights from this weekend through to December 23.

Departures will be at 10pm, 11pm and 12 midnight on all four circular routes, two routes for Cityside and two routes for Waterside.

Foyle Metro bus on Foyle Street.

Cityside Route 1 – Foyle Street, Creggan Estate, Hazelbank Roundabout, Springvale, Earhart, Culmore Road.

Cityside Route 2 - Foyle Street, Carnhill, Slievemore, Shantallow, Culmore.

Waterside Route 1 - Foyle Street, Limavady Road, Crescent Link, Irish Street, Newbuildings.

Waterside Route 2- Foyle Street, Curryneirin, Ivy Mead, Strathfoyle.

Foyle Street bus depot.

The 212 late night Goldliner Coach services from Europa Bus Centre on Friday and Saturday nights also commences this weekend until Friday 23 and including Thursday 22 December, with two Derry bound services at 00:15 and 01:15.

There will be an extra late train from Derry over the same dates on Fridays and Saturday to Coleraine time at 11.32pm.

In addition, the later 10.40pm timetabled rail service from Belfast Gt Victoria Street to Coleraine will extend through to Derry.

Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said there has been strong public interest and said longer term we could see more sustained night services if funding is available.

“We are looking forward to re-introducing these additional late-night Foyle Metro services alongside later Goldliner and train services operating from Belfast to return to Derry~Londonderry.

“We know there has been strong public interest and we are expecting services to be busy as more people get back out to meet friends, family and enjoy all that the city have to offer. More passengers travelling this Christmas will also clearly demonstrate the need for further development of late-night services and the funding that will be needed to sustain them.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to collectively promote the value of late-night public transport in our drive to create a more connected, sustainable and liveable city for all.”

Welcoming news of the additional services, Anna Doherty, Chief Executive, Derry’s Chamber, said, “This is excellent for Derry and the North West . This will be a big boost for hospitality and retail businesses in the busy run up to Christmas, and will bring more shoppers, visitors, and Christmas revellers to our region.”

Visit Derry, Chief Executive, Odhran Dunne, added, “These late services are a welcome initiative from Translink and will support Derry’s vibrant night-time offering which attracts people to the City from across the globe. With extended public transport it will allow people to enjoy even more of what the city has to offer over Christmas, with the confidence of knowing that they can get home safe.”

Normal fares will apply on these special night services and passengers are reminded that fares have been frozen at 2019 prices. There are also a range of discount tickets available and anyone using a valid day ticket or multi-journey travel card can also travel for no additional cost.