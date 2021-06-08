New £8m Lidl superstore in Springtown in Derry set to open in July

Construction work on-site at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road is now entering its final phase.

The company said the grand opening will take place on Thursday, July 29, while options are being reviewed with regards to its current store nearby on Buncrana Road.

A spokesman for Lidl Northern Ireland told the Journal: “Following full approval for our plans to create a new and larger state-of-the-art store at Buncrana Road last year, we’re delighted to confirm that construction is now entering the final stages and we look forward to opening on 29 July.

The new LIDL store under construction at Springtown in Derry.

“Our new Derry store represents an investment of more than £8 million in the local area which will create a new 2,217 sq. metre store, including an enlarged 1,420 sq. metre sales area, at the junction of the city’s Buncrana Road and Springtown Road in this exciting development.

“The project will create new local jobs in the community and forms part of our commitment to invest more than £26 million in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area over the next three years.

“Our existing store remains open and we are currently reviewing options for the site as we make the transition to our new store next month.”

Two more Lidl stores are planned for Strabane and Crescent Link, with the company granted planning permission for a new Waterside store back in January 2021.

