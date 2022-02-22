Phil Coulter cards by Ferry Clever proving a big hit in Derry

Phil, who was joined by fellow talented Derry singer, George Hutton, who is accompanying him on his current tour, signed cards at the store and caught up with Chris about his business.

Speaking yesterday, Chris said he was delighted and honoured by the visit on Friday last. “What happened was when I first started my card business we were in lockdown and I made a card because the COVID rates in Derry were so bad at the time and the card said ‘I hope you are Philin’ better’ with Phil Coulter on the front of it and it said, ‘I can only pray for bright and brand new day in Derry’. It was based on how COVID had affected everybody in Derry.

“I put that up on the website and the next day I got an order through for about £200 worth of this card. I checked and it was Phil Coulter. I got an e-mail then straight away from him.”

Derry born musician, songwriter and record producer Phil Coulter and folksinger and lyric tenor George Hutton pictured with Christopher Ferry, proprietor of Ferry Clever card and gift shop, during a visit to the premises on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 019

Phil Coulter had been impressed by the clever play on words, creativity and design skills, Chris said.

The two Derry men built up a relationship from there and Chris said Phil Coulter has helped him with advice: “He started up this Lockdown Lounge on Facebook live of him performing and thousands of people watching and he got me to design the graphics for it, and he decided to sell his own Lockdown Lounge mug with an illustration of him on it and it was me did that illustration for him.

“So we built up a kind of relationship from then and we’d be on the phone quite often to each other. Then my wedding got postponed. He was supposed to come and perform at it but the COVID rates were bad again so he sent a live video and it was on a big projector at my wedding. He did Cliff Richard ‘Congratulations’ and everybody was loving it at the wedding.”

While the two men have been in contact, Friday is the first time they were able to meet in person: “He came in and he signed a lot of Phil Coulter greeting cards and I have quite a lot of Phil Coulter vinyls there and he signed them for me. It was good craic.”

Derry born musician, songwriter and record producer Phil Coulter pictured with Christopher Ferry, proprietor of Ferry Clever card and gift shop, during a visit to the premises on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 018