Santa Claus is coming to Foyleside in Derry this weekend

Beginning on Saturday November 13, the shopping centre will host Santa Claus in his Grotto with lots of festive cheer and fun activities planned for children in the run-up to Christmas.

The centre will be hosting magical experiences including decorating gingerbread men and Christmas puddings, as well as reindeer candy cane making, to help get your little ones in the festive mood.

Santa will also be taking up residence in his beautifully decorated new Grotto, and he will be looking forward to hearing what all the boys and girls want for Christmas.

Santa and his helpers arrive at Foyleside Shopping Centre back in 2018. DER4518GS055

Early booking for Santa’s Grotto is advised. There will also be a £5 booking admin fee which covers the visit to see Santa and includes a complimentary gift for each child. (The booking fee will be deducted from any photo purchases made at the Grotto).

Bookings for Santa’s Grotto can made on the Foyleside Shopping Centre website at www. foyleside.co.uk

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Shopping Centre Manager, said: “Christmas is such a magical time of year, and we are lucky that Santa has sent us some of his elves to help get the centre ready for his arrival. I know he can’t wait to meet all the children (and adults) to hear what presents they would like for Christmas. Santa at Foyleside offers these fun activities for the children as a reward for all their good behaviour this year.”

In the meantime, Santa has instructed his elves to get to work to ensure the shopping centre looks as festive as possible.

Santa Claus with Foyelside manager Feargal Rafferty.

The Christmas events at Foyleside will include gingerbread men decoration and reindeer candy cane making at weekends from this weekend.