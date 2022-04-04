Austins store was the cornerstone of the city’s Diamond area since 1830 and, until 2016, remained standing as the world’s oldest independent department store.

The grand five storey Edwardian building, a much-loved landmark for generations, closed on March 8, 2016 with the loss of 53 jobs, bringing 186 years of trading to a close.

Sinn Féin Councillor John McGowan brought forward the motion saying: “Everyone in this council is well aware of the iconic building that is Austins. I don’t think it’s lost on anybody that when you pass it that it’s painted beige and it’s a complete eyesore in what used to be the heart of the city. I want council to initiate a taskforce to investigate the plight of Austins. Like many I’m worried it’s going to fall down and I would like us to investigate our enforcement powers.”

Austins Department store. (0704SL13)

Councillor McGowan informed the chamber that the city has lost around £470,000 of rates since the building has lain empty.

“I would call on the council to initiate a meeting with the owners to investigate their plans. We all know there are a number of listed buildings lying empty and it reduces the rates coming into this city and it doesn’t give us the resources to do the things we need to do.

“I would also look within that taskforce to ask the council if there are enforcement powers we aren’t using at the minute. Have we visited the building, have we checked it’s not going to fall down any day soon?

The former Austins Department Store is illuminated during Derry's City of Culture celebrations in 2013.

“I believe it’s an iconic building, it’s in a central spot, there are other ones as well and I think as a city we need to get these buildings back into play and back into public use.”

Agreeing with ‘the thrust of the motion’ People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin believed the investigations needed to go ‘beyond Austins’.

He said: “It’s a huge disappointment that it has been allowed to fall into a state of decay but there are many other buildings across the city and district which clearly need attention and if they were developed and used would transform the aesthetic of the city, it would also transform rates and it would also have a huge impact on what this city looks like in terms of what we want to see.

“We support the thrust of the motion which is to try and figure out how to bring this building back to life and make sure it doesn’t collapse.”

Councillors from all parties agreed with the motion with many expressing the need to look at all such properties within the city and district.

SDLP Councillor John Boyle commented: “Austins is an iconic and prominent site in The Diamond, it’s one of the first things visitors to the city centre will see and they do ask questions why is such a beautiful building in the condition it’s in.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey proposed an amendment that ‘the Austins taskforce is used as a pilot to guide further consideration of enhancement of other suh properties throughout our council area’.

The substantive motion passed unanimously.