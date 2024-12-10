Tesco will start refurbishment of Strand Road in January after Lisnagelvin completed

Tesco has confirmed work on the refurbishment of its Strand Road store will commence in January following the completion of works at Lisnagelvin.

The renovations are being conducted as part of a multi-million pound programme across over 20 of its stores in the North.

Three of the refreshed stores at Lisnagelvin, Newtownards and Bentrim Road, Lisburn were formally completed last week with works due to start at Strand Road and Lisburn Road, Belfast, in January.

Ian Logan, Tesco NI’s Retail Director, said: “Customers will be able to get a fresh cup of coffee and a snack on the go, including locally produced baked goods and overnight oats.

"With our commitment to sustainability, we have also installed more environmentally friendly fridges. Derry/Londonderry and Lisburn Road customers will soon be able to enjoy the same benefits.”

He said customers at Lisnagelvin will also be able to grab a coffee and a treat while they shop and will enjoy more options at the beers, wines and spirits section.