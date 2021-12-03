Voting now open for Derry’s ‘12 Windows of Christmas’ as finalists confirmed

The competition, run by the City Centre Initiative (CCI) has now been whittled down to 12 and voting is now open.

The finalists are Campbell’s Bar, the Cancer Research shop, Checkpoint Charlie, D Cooley’s Jewellers, Ivy Gate Coffee, Quiggs Florist, Shipquay Fabrics, Smart Swag, The Cottage Craft Gallery & Coffee Shop, The Gift Box, The Sacred Tree and Visit Derry.

Lorraine Allen, Project Manager at City Centre Initiative, said: “Each year, we at City Centre Initiative like to celebrate our city-centre businesses who put in great efforts with their Christmas window displays and ensure our city centre is a bright, welcoming place for everyone throughout the festive season.

“The competition this year had an amazing number of entries and we have found it very difficult to shortlist from over 100 to just 12.

“If we could reward everyone for their effort we would, but unfortunately we only have 12 places on our shortlist and we now need your help to crown our top three winners for 2021.

“Thanks to our competition sponsors, Maldron Hotel Derry, City Hotel and Foyleside Shopping Centre,” Lorraine added.

To cast your vote, visit www.contest.app.do/cci-12-windows-of-christmas-competition-2021.

Votes can also be made via email to [email protected] or by post.

One vote is permitted per day and voting closes on Friday December 10 at 10am.