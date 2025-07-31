Wedding season, packed streets and cautious optimism for the local economy - View from the Foyle

If there’s one thing this summer has shown us, it’s that Derry knows how to come alive when it matters most. Between the Foyle Cup bringing thousands of families and young footballers to the city, and the global spotlight on Northern Ireland during The Open in Portrush, there’s been a real buzz across the region, and we’ve certainly felt that energy on Carlisle Road.

At DC Menswear, it’s been an especially busy few months. Wedding season is in full swing, and the demand for suits, both classic and contemporary, has kept us on our toes. Whether it’s the groom, groomsmen, or proud fathers-of-the-bride, we’ve been delighted to help so many customers get ready for some of life’s biggest occasions. And that in itself is a reminder of just how important local, face-to-face service still is. You can’t beat trying a suit on in person, having it tailored to perfection, and walking out knowing it fits just right.

Late last year, we opened a new outlet store just across the street from our main premises on Carlisle Road. It’s been a real success, attracting a steady stream of customers looking for quality menswear at reduced prices. The response has exceeded our expectations, and it’s been fantastic to see even more footfall along the street as a result.

I think it’s evident that businesses have been getting busier again, which has a positive impact on the city as a whole.

Different Class Menswear, Carlisle Road.

The hospitality and retail sectors have been vibrant – you only have to glance at the packed cafes, buzzing events and the crowds that are out and about to see that locals and visitors alike are keen to support the high street again.

Of course, the cost-of-living crisis hasn’t disappeared, and small businesses like ours still face rising supplier costs and uncertainty around consumer spending. But there is largely a confidence in the air, particularly when there’s a reason for people to come into town. Events like the Foyle Cup, City of Derry Jazz Festival, and Derry Halloween all bring with them an uptick in trade. It’s proof that when we invest in our city’s culture and community, everyone benefits.

As ever, I’m grateful for the loyalty of our customers, many of whom have shopped with us for generations. And as we look ahead to autumn, I remain hopeful that our local economy will continue to move in the right direction, one suit at a time.