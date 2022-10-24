Bristol Show Choir perform ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Misérables in Waterloo Street
The fabulous Bristol Show Choir serenaded members of the public with an al fresco rendition of the showstopper ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Misérables at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
The choir were in town for the City of Derry International Choir Festival.
Punters in Waterloo Street were treated to several songs from their repertoire when they stopped into the Rocking Chair bar on Friday evening.
The festival, which ran from October 19 to 23, celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, and featured performances right across the city and district.