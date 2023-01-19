Upnover Cottage, Gosforth, Lake District

With the buzz of the December festivities officially over, January can feel like a flat month for many of us. As searches for ‘cottage breaks UK’ rose over 150 per cednt over the past 30 days, Brits are searching for relaxing UK staycations to beat off those January blues.

For those looking to book a staycation to beat the new year slump, the holiday letting agency holidaycottages.co.uk has rounded up some of its cutest and most colourful cottages and properties available to book throughout January, which range from an eclectic Lake District hideaway to a floral wonderland on Dartmoor.

One such destination is Upnover Cottage, Gosforth, Lake District.

Lily Pad Garden, Okehampton, Dartmoor

Nestled within the cosy village of Gosforth, the eclectic Upnover cottage is perfect for families who want to embrace the the beautiful Lake District landscapes. With each room decorated in a vibrant hue, this Lake District Cottage will give you a pep in your step before you set off to explore the glorious Cumbrian landscapes.

Or try Roseweek Cottage, Langtree, Devon.

In the heart of the hilly Devon countryside lies this beautiful, quirky cottage within reach of the breathtaking North Devon coast and its popular surfing beaches.

Perfect for couples or small families, this two-bedroom property is decked out with mood-boosting house plants bringing nature to you. Close to the popular Tarka Trail, make sure to bring your pooch pals along for a bracing January trek.

Another beautiful location is Lily Pad Garden, Okehampton, Dartmoor.

A floral wonderland, this quirky Dartmoor property boasts a beautiful, feature wall handpainted with lilies, pastel pink décor and opulent furniture. Providing a comfortable, romantic and relaxing environment, you can tick off your January fitness resolutions by hopping on a hire bike and heading up the Granite Way cycle path.

Another hidden gem is Swallow Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire.

Situated along the North Yorkshire Coast, Robin Hood’s Bay is the perfect getaway for those looking for a spot of sea air, long moorland walks and a really friendly, homely atmosphere.

This charming one-bed barn conversion with contemporary interior design is the perfect place to stay for couples looking to celebrate the first month of the new year together.

For a perfect getaway visit House On The Hill, Hastings, Sussex.

This elegant Grade II-listed property in Hastings is perfect for those seeking unparalleled seafront views from the setting of a beautiful, boutique holiday home. The five-bedroom home boasts antique décor featuring pops of greens and blues, almost rivalling the stunning seaside scenery.

Or for literary fans there is The Top Floor at Cantref House, Crantref, Brecon Beacons.

For literary fans, historians and walkers alike, this vibrant first-floor apartment is the perfect location for those looking for quirky interiors and plenty of variety in activities. Nestled in between the book lovers’ hot spot of Hay-on-Wye, the foodie haven of Abergavenny and the cathedral town of Brecon, there are plenty of things to see and do whether you’re a trepid adventurer or a dedicated bookworm.