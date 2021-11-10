Hildegarde Naughton confirms Derry to Dublin flight support being explored

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday evening Ms. Naughton said: "Obviously, the issue of improved cross-Border connectivity will continue to be considered under the North-South Ministerial Council, NSMC.

"I am happy to inform the House in that regard that the Irish Government has agreed to take forward a review of potential options for supporting viable air services on two routes, Belfast to Cork and Derry to Dublin, as part of discussions on air connectivity."

She confirmed support for the regional service from Donegal to Dublin would continue.

City of Derry Airport.

"I would like to highlight the new Regional Airports Programme 2021 to 2025, which was published this year. The new programme proposes a continuation of the subsidised air services between Dublin and the regional airport at Donegal.

"As part of the new programme, €10 million in capital and €3.9 million in operational support has been made available to the regional airports during 2021.

"A further €6 million was made available under state aid-approved schemes to help airports mitigate the effects of Covid-19. Overall in 2021, three regional airports, Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock, and Kerry, will have been allocated almost €20 million in Exchequer supports," she said.