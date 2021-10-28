Loganair announced new flight from Derry to Edinburgh

The new 55-minute direct service between Derry and Edinburgh launches May 17, 2022 and will initially operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

During the peak summer months, frequency will increase with additional flights on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet, the route will see fares starting from £53.99 one-way.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Keeping people connected is a key driver for us and launching this route further strengthens our network across the UK while developing our partnerships with each airport.

“Offering greater choice, we now operate services from City of Derry to Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Stanstead and Liverpool, with further onward connections to the Highlands and Islands, benefiting business and leisure travellers alike.”

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “This is Derry good news for passengers as we increase connectivity between Northern Ireland and Edinburgh as part of our move to strengthen our domestic schedule where we can.

"It’s important that we provide sustainable choice for passengers who need and want to travel whether that be for business or leisure, and we look forward to working with Loganair to identify further opportunities.”

Steve Fraser, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Edinburgh route to the Loganair network from City of Derry Airport. Improving connectivity is key to strengthening our frequency to key business routes in support of the North West’s regional development plans.

"We are experiencing a high demand for leisure, visiting friends and family and as tourism is growing element of our economy we see this as a great opportunity to connect both cities and regions. We look forward to also welcoming inbound visitors to the Walled City and to where the world-famous Causeway Coastal Route meets the breath-taking Wild Atlantic Way.”

Reservations for Loganair’s newly launched service between Edinburgh and City of Derry Airport can be made at www.loganair.co.uk, by calling Loganair’s Customer Contact Centre on 0344 800 2855 or via travel agents and travel management companies using all major global distribution systems.