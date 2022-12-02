Cool cocktail bar scene in Southampton

For a New Year party with a view – and the perfect vantage point to watch the fireworks come midnight - Southampton’s Harbour Hotel and Spa is where it’s at. Rooftop revellers can join The NYE Dinner Party at HarBAR on 6th, including prosecco on arrival, an exceptional five-course sharing menu with DJs and dancing throughout the evening (5pm-1am, tickets £110 pp). Drinks on arrival are followed by a decadent seven-course tasting menu with live music and DJ sets from 7pm until 1am (7pm-1am, tickets £125pp).

For those keen to focus more on the food than the dancing, NYE at The Jetty is the ideal choice. As well as five-course mini gastro special lunchtime dining option, in the evening, alongside the à la carte menu, this fine dining restaurant is offering an exceptional New Year's Eve six-course tasting menu, accompanied by the subtle sounds of a saxophonist and DJ, (lunch 12-2.30pm with mini-gastro menu £35; dinner 6-9pm with tasting menu £95 pp). Stay overnight from £257 based on two sharing a double room. Visit https://www.harbourhotels.co.uk/southampton website.

Industrial chic meets nautical is the theme at Southampton’s Moxy. Close to the Westquay Shopping Centre for grabbing that last minute party outfitand to the marina to watch the City’s midnight fireworks – it’s perfectly located to bring in the New Year. To get the party started, the hotel’s Moxify Your Night package includes a Moxy cocktail on arrival, complimentary in-room drinks (the choice of six beers or a bottle of wine) and breakfast on New Year’s Day. Prices from £92 per room night based on two sharing. Tel: 0238 168 0269 www.marriott.co.uk website.

A delicious cocktail awaits in Southampton

Located on Town Quay in a prime spot opposite Southampton harbour, Ennois, a boutique-style and genuinely authentic Italian restaurant with 10 rooms. Prices for a New Year B&B stay cost £300 per room including a chilled bottle of Prosecco on arrival. Guests can also book a table in the hotel’s traditional Italian restaurant where, alongside the delicious food, guests can expect some subtle musical entertainment www.ennios.co.uk

Southampton has an impressive selection of bars.

Hitting the spot for Speakeasy seekers are 1932 and The Attic – while for an art deco inspired twist, Rita’s Bar and Kitchen is where it’s at. Other evening options include the Dancing Man Brewery, a popular micro-brewery cum restaurant right on the front by the sea and Grumpy Monkey. Tickets cost £95pp. For more information www.thegrandsouthampton.co.uk website.

Several of city’s live music and dance venues are staging NYE parties. Cafe Parfait with RnB and urban music from the 90s up until the 2020s (10pm-5am, tickets £9), Orange Rooms’ Glitter Ball is rolling out the red carpet with a prosecco reception and banging dancefloor fillers from the past two decades culminating in a glitter balloon drop at midnight (8pm-4am tickets from £9 and £30 for those booking the prosecco reception).

Great bar scene in Southampton

For some pumping Jungle and DnB, The Engine Rooms’ On a Mission (5pm-2am, tickets £10).

