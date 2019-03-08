Steelstown P.S crowned Road Safety Champions

A team of pupils from Steelstown Primary School from have won the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety quiz for the first time .

The team of four local students were crowned champions after coming out on top at the final ,which was held at the NI Fire and Rescue Training Centre, Belfast on Monday, March 3.

They were followed by St Colmcille’s Primary School, Ballymena in second place and Fairview PS, Ballyclare in third place.

The quiz is open to teams of 4 P7 pupils and covers road safety, road signs and general knowledge.

It has been running for over 20 years and this year over 220 schools entered across the 11 regional heats based on council areas.

A total of 22 teams contested the final in front of an audience of over 150.

Davy Jackson of event organiser’s Road Safe NI, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the response to this year’s quiz.

“It is vital that primary school children receive road safety education and the quiz is a fun way to deliver serious messages in an engaging way.

“Everyone involved is encouraged to take the important lessons back to their homes and schools.”

CRASH Services also sponsored the quiz

Jonathan McKeown of CRASH services sai: “As a business with close connections to road users we are delighted to get involved and support road safety projects like this.

“We have a strong partnership with Road Safe NI and they should be commended for running such an innovative event.

“Well done to all schools who took part.”

Steelstown P.S took second place in the regional heats, held in Derry in January.

Ballyarnett SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins congratulated Steelstown Primary School on winning the NI Primary School Road Safety trophy.

“This quiz has been running for over 20 years and is widely contested throughout the province.

“Over 200 schools entered the contest narrowing down to 22 teams in the finals held in Belfast.

“As a Road Safety committee member I am delighted that a local school has come out on top. I can’t stress enough the importance of educating our children especially at primary level about road safety and I would hope that all primary schools in the city follow the example shown by Steelstown Primary in keeping our children safe and aware of road safety.”