Take a different kind of pledge with ‘WE ALL BELONG’ beer mats

Patrons of the bars and pubs across the Council area will have the chance to the put their name to pledge to tackle discrimination this month by signing the ‘WE ALL BELONG’ pledge.

The pledge, which was launch in December 2018, and has been signed by public representatives and community groups across the council area, will now appear on beermats which will be distributed across pubs and bars this St Patrick’s Day Weekend.

The cleverly-designed beermat was launch today at the GuildHall Taphouse in Derry, with a number of local bar owners supporting this new initiative including Sarah Simpson owner of Blackbird, Rachael Eastwood owner of Guildhall Taphouse and Ann Harley manager of Sandinos.

The pledge commits to tackling prejudice, racism, discrimination and all forms of hatred, and has already been signed by local politicians from all main parties, community groups, as well disability-rights groups, LGBT groups and the PSNI. Many more people will now have the chance to add their name to the pledge while socialising in the city by simply signing their beer mat. The campaign is funded through the SEUPB PEACE IV initiative campaign.

Speaking at the launch, Rachael Eastwood, owner of the Guildhall Taphouse said: “I am delighted to support this initiative which gives the people of Derry City & Strabane District the chance to show their commitment to opposing discrimination. I know all of us here today will be proudly displaying these beermats in our pubs and bars to show that there is no place in our city and towns for racism or prejudice.”

Robin Young, WE ALL BELONG campaign, added: “We hope that everyone is able enjoy themselves and drink responsibly, but with the pledge they will find on their beer mat we hope they will also think responsibly about discrimination.”