17 pictures from the 8th Annual Muff Vintage Show in Donegal

Local people pictured at the 8th Annual Muff Vintage Show was held at Muff Community Park on Sunday last.
By George Sweeney
Published 26th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Briona, Erin and Lucy, from Muff, pictured at the Muff Vintage Show held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 13

2. There was a large turnout of vehicles and visitors to the Muff Vintage Show held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 18

3. Martin McLaughlin’s 1981 De Loran DMC-12 on display at the Muff Vintage Show held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 07

4. Finn Doherty, from Muff, arrives on his tractor at the Muff Vintage Show held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 17

