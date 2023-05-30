We are bombarded with many tempting offers, but slipping quietly through the financial net are two solutions – a quality vehicle costing from around £14,000 OTR and the option of leasing an all-inclusive package for as short a period as four months.

With its new Sandero, Dacia is continuing to provide the essentials of motoring – everything you need, and nothing you don’t. The philosophy behind the best selling car in the European retail market has changed little for the latest evolution and its pricing has remained comfortably under the £20,000 barrier, starting at £13,795 in the eleven model range. However, while supplementary battery power now accompanies most petrol engines, Dacia has gone for increased range using LPG.

Available in the standard Sandero badging or in the more adventurous Stepway trim, both models come with a full complement of active and passive safety systems. Both versions feature more pronounced wheel arches, a lower roof, sloped windscreen and smoother lines throughout. A wide track and flush wheels contribute to the lower, more planted appearance on the road.

Dacia Sandero Dynamic.

The new range is available in a choice of power outputs, both using a turbocharged 1.0 litre, three cylinder engine. One is a pure petrol engine rated at 90PS while the other is a petrol/LPG bi-fuel model, providing a range of over 800 miles using both petrol and LPG tanks. Drive is via a 5- or 6- speed manual transmission or CVT automatic.

Dacia claims that the roomier interior offers improved comfort and refinement, with three UK trim levels. The range opens with the standard model and steps through mid-range Expression to the ultimate Extreme trim.

A new option is provided by Renault offering drivers a convenient and flexible alternative to traditional purchase and PCP ownership. The Renault Subscription Service is tailored to the needs of the individual customer and offers four common leasing terms – starting from 3 months and topping out at 24 months – and a choice of monthly mileage usage. And while it may take some time to see the arrival of a new purchase in your driveway, Renault is promising a 3-week delivery on the latest model available on its Subscription Service.

The Clio E-Tech full hybrid can be ordered on-line adding to the choice of models available on its home ordering option. Costing from £445 per month, the all-inclusive monthly subscription payment includes insurance, road tax, maintenance and roadside assistance, aiming to cut the administration chores of car ownership.

Dacia Sandero Dynamic.

Standard equipment includes the Easy Link navigation system with 9.3-inch touchscreen and smartphone replication, automatic air conditioning, rear view parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, LED daytime running lights, and a full suite of safety technologies.

Unlike most purchasing methods, Renault Subscription doesn’t require a down payment, with customers only needing to place a fully refundable security deposit, equal to one monthly payment. The service comes with a 750-mile monthly allowance as standard and additional drivers can be easily added on. The subscription can be cancelled by the customer at any time.