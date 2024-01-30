Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the new two wheel drive model the given range is increased to 344 miles (WLTP) with a 0-60mph time pared to 5,8 seconds. The all-wheel drive variant has a range increased to 421 miles with a 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds.

The cars have continuously evolved not only in terms of their drive and control technologies, but also in their overall quality and finish. The 2024 cars are identified externally with new front and rear panelling along with slimmer headlights and rear light units now totally integrated within the rear boot opening. The interior receives a marginally larger central display screen of 15.4 inches while the rear screen remains at eight inches. New soft-touch materials feature with revised detailing and cabin lighting. The most significant interior change is to the steering wheel and column controls.

The central touch screen is responsible for all information display and control settings, a task less daunting than it might appear. A clear menu responds quickly and with easy to read displays makes it convenient to operate and includes an excellent sat nav system.

The Tesla Model 3 at Ebrington. Photo by Jim McCauley.

Once the slim key card is placed on its central console position, the car is ready to drive off. In the previous model, drive was selected on a steering column stalk which has now been replaced by a finger slide on the display screen – up to go forward and down to reverse with a one-touch tap to select park.

Already quiet on the road, this latest model shows improvement with sound insulating glass all round including the panoramic roof panel. With total torque availability from starting, acceleration in an electric car is rapid, but the Tesla 3 offers a ‘Chill’ option which limits acceleration for smoother and more gentle progress. Speed is indicated within peripheral vision on the top right hand of the central screen, but as yet there is no availability of a head-up display on the car.

The advantage of a car designed only for battery only propulsion, is the fact that it is built on dedicated architecture with no compromise for alternative hybrid power arrangements. The car sits low with extremely confident handling and excellent suspension response, while regenerative braking provides smooth, confident braking before needing to apply the brake pedal. Cornering support is given on inset camera views but the move from stalk operated signalling to touchpads on the steering wheel is an unhelpful change.

Active safety features include Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Assist, Speed Assist and Cabin Camera (to detect prolonged inattention and drowsiness). Passive safety provision includes a central front airbag and height adjustment on the front seatbelts for accurate positioning.

