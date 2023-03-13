Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley : Test drive the KIA PICANTO GT-LINE S

Progressive throttle application with little indication of turbo lag takes this model from rest to 60mph in 9.9 seconds with a potential top speed of 112mph. Throttle response is accompanied by a sporty exhaust note and the car feels much sharper than the official figures suggest. Although considered as a town car, the Picanto comes alive on winding ‘B’ roads with sharp steering and updated suspension allowing you to press on. Further afield, it settles quietly at motorway speeds confirming how much development has gone into the car as the model line progressed. In its intended role as a city car, excellent visibility and tight turning circle with parking sensors and rear view camera to aid manoeuvring make it equally attractive with its ability to respond to many needs.

Instrumentation is classic double analogue gauges for speed and engine revs with a 4.2 inch digital information panel in-between which can be set for a duplicated speed reading. Standard on all models in the range is the advanced driving assistance package which comprises of Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA). When a driver fails to respond to a potential accident situation, this provides full braking between 5mph and 50mph and partial braking with a driver alert at up to 107mph. Other supporting safety technologies include Cornering Brake Control and Straight-line Stability systems as standard, helping drivers maintain control under braking and cornering. All versions also have Hill-start Assist to prevent the car from rolling backwards when setting off on steep inclines. Interestingly, while many cars now feature an electronic parking brake, the Picanto retains a manual handbrake.

This specification level has the larger 8-inch central infotainment touchscreen with a comprehensive navigation system. Using Kia Connect telematics services, the information available to drivers includes live traffic updates, weather reports, speed camera locations and local point-of-interest searches.

Picanto1.0T-GDiGT-LineS

Android Auto is available when paired with Android smartphones running 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher, while Apple CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 and newer versions of the Apple handset. Both allow occupants to connect to various apps and functions, including voice-guided, hands-free calls and texts. Android Auto gives access to Google maps navigation and Google Play music, while Apple CarPlay links to pre-loaded maps, music, podcasts, texts and messages and audiobooks, all through Siri voice control.

The included ‘Last Mile Navigation’ feature allows passengers to continue navigating to their final destination, even after they have parked up and left their car behind. Once the vehicle’s ignition has been turned off, the app lets users seamlessly access Google Maps to complete their journey on foot.

The cabin is far removed from the earlier models both in quality of materials and equipment levels. The four-seater, four-door model provides generous front room with the seats offering good lateral support.

The rear seats provide good head and shoulder room, while leg room is adequate. Faux leather upholstery is predominantly black with red side panels complementing the red cosmetic highlights on the exterior. Front seats are heated and the driver’s has height adjustment, compensating for the tilt-only adjustment on the steering column. A heated steering wheel is also standard on this specification. Luggage space provides a useful 255 litres, extending to just over 1,000 litres with the rear seats folded. Although a puncture repair kit comes as standard, there is provision under the boot floor for a spare wheel.

Picanto interior.

This range topping model looks best on its larger 16-inch wheels with unique front and rear sports bumpers, a twin exhaust trim, rear privacy glass and electric folding mirrors. Standard features include bi-function projection headlamp units, LED daytime running lamps, rear lights and rear fog light, as well as exterior chrome detailing.

In terms of running costs, this range topping model has a combined fuel consumption of 53.3mpg and in a week’s driving on local roads, I averaged 42.8mpg. With a CO2 emission of 120 g/km, the car is liable for first year road tax of £180, falling in subsequent years to the standard £155. For business users it has a BIK rating of 29%. Kia has established its reliability on all models with its 7-year / 100,000 mile warranty, 12-year anti-perforation warranty and one-year roadside assistance. The model reviewed is listed at £17,450.