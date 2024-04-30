Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley: Test driving the Suzuki Swift Hybrid
The new Swift increases marginally in size while retaining the brand familiarity in its design characteristics. A neat crease encompasses the entire body at waist height while gloss back finishes on the pillars contribute to a floating roof appearance. Interestingly, at launch, the cars that continued the dark panels into a contrasting roof colour were more effective in achieving the floating roof look.
Underneath is Suzuki’s ‘Heartect’ lightweight platform now supporting an all-new 1.2 litre petrol engine, replacing the previous 1.4 litre unit. This produces 82PS with a slightly higher torque figure of 112Nm at 4,500rpm, offering an improved 0-62mph time of 12.5 seconds and a top speed of 106mph. Mild hybrid support contributes to smooth acceleration while regenerative braking maintains the battery charge. While a CVT automatic and all-wheel drive options will extend the line-up in the near future, the initial models are all 5-speed manual.
On road, and despite the modest power rating, the car’s light weight and smooth and precise gear change provide enticing performance with improved steering adding to the appeal. Firm acceleration brings a sporting note to the 3-cylinder engine which settles nicely on the open road, while suspension set-up rests neatly in an acceptable niche between excellent cornering support and occupant comfort. Supporting the driver is a full suite of advanced safety systems, standard in both of the two specification levels.
The cabin has also moved with the times and features two-tone sculpted finishes on the dash while analogue instruments are retained with digital speed readout in the separating digital panel. Infotainment and sat nav is accessed on the central 9-inch touch screen with smart phone integration. The new model also sees the introduction of the Suzuki Connect app to the range which allows users to access a wide range of convenient connected services, as well as being able to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, and view information such as driving history and the location of their parked car.
In terms of equipment, both Motion and Ultra specifications beat all of the sector competition with LED headlights including auto dipping, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera with rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitor and heated front seats all featured.
When it comes to running costs, the new Swift also dominates with an official combined 64.2mpg, estimated at £99 per 1,000 miles cost. This gives a 10mpg advantage over all of the competition except one, and a substantial 20mpg advantage over the competing Dacia.
Demonstration models are currently available with delivery later this month, and purchase incentives are offered until 30th June at 0% APR. Typical would be a £3,972 deposit with £189 per month on the Motion model. This is listed at £18,699 with the Ultra listed at £19,799. While the standard warranty is 3 years / 60,000 miles, a service activated warranty can then run to 7 years’ 100,000 miles.
