Looks can be deceiving and this latest model, listed as the ‘NEW Fiat 500’ is a little wider and longer with a broader wheelbase than its petrol powered stablemate. The main reason for this is the entirely new floorpan from Fiat-Chrysler, designed specifically for electric-only application.

The car is available with two battery options – 24kWh and 42kWh with 85kW fast charging on the higher trim levels of the three specification options. Test model is the highest output model in top ‘Icon’ trim with maximum power output of 118hp (87kW) and peak torque of 220Nm immediately available. This provides a given 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds which in reality feels much quicker, while it reaches 30mph from rest in just 3.1 seconds.

The revised body design provides improved cabin space with easier rear access, while keyless entry and starting offers a simple keyboard choice of PRND for Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive.

Fiat NEW 500 87kW.

An instrument prompt advises when you are good to go and a quick press on the ‘D’ sees you quickly off the mark. The car is well insulated from wind noise and suspension complaints but tyre noise intrudes, mainly from the front, challenging the quietness of the all-electric drivetrain.

The battery-laden floorpan gives the car an on-road security with pin sharp steering adding to its appeal. Instant throttle response leaves it performing well above expectations and it is easy to appreciate its accumulation of industry awards every year since its launch.

The New 500 gives a choice of three driving modes, which can be selected to match driving style. As well as defaulting to Normal mode, there are also the options of Range and Sherpa.

Range mode allows the driver to switch to one pedal operation with acceleration and deceleration controlled by the same pedal. When the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal the car recovers energy to the maximum, slowing down until it comes to a complete stop and is suggested as a town driving option. When the remaining range is low, Sherpa mode can be engaged working on several components to ensure either the destination set on the navigation system or the nearest charging station is reached whilst the car still has enough charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiat NEW 500 87kW.

The car is also the first in its segment to be equipped with level 2 autonomy which includes Drowsy Driver Detection to monitor driver concentration levels, Autonomous Emergency Braking, which in addition to other vehicles can also recognise cyclists and pedestrians, Lane Keep Assist, a system that alerts the driver to get back in lane when it detects any drifting, and Traffic Sign Recognition, which reads road signs and recommends the correct speed to drive at. Standard equipment includes rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display, with integrated GPS.

The interior provides good room up front for driver and passenger with rear room best described as adequate for two adults. The rose gold colour of this car was reflected in the dash panel and highlighted stitching in the grey upholstery while internal door handles have been replaced with push button electric operation.

Using the ‘My Remote’ app enables owners to schedule vehicle charging for the most convenient time slots, locate the nearest public charging stations and pay directly from their smartphone. They can also find the car's exact location, lock and unlock the doors, turn the lights on and off, and program the air conditioning system remotely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiat NEW 500 87kW.

In terms of running costs, this electrified version of the 500 has a stated best-in-class range of 199 miles with the ability to access fast rapid DC charging at up to 85kW. Its electricity consumption is given as 13.9 miles/kWh and with zero tailpipe emissions is free of VED in its first and subsequent years. For business users the BIK rate is 1%.

The car is priced at £27,995 OTR with options on the model driven adding £2,137.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included winter pack, cable bag, Mode 3 charging cable, wireless phone charging and electrically adjustable and heated body coloured door mirrors. Like all Fiat models, the car is covered by a three-year / 60,000 mile warranty.