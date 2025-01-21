HYUNDAI SANTA FE ULTIMATE : Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hyundai has introduced its fifth generation Santa Fe, the latest in its 22 year history. The new model sees a radical transformation from the previous one and is offered in a choice of two turbocharged petrol / hybrid powertrains. Review model is the hybrid version, its 1.6 litre engine producing 215PS with 367Nm maximum torque. This offers a 0-62mph time of 9.3 seconds with a potential top speed of 112 mph. The other option in the range is a plug-in hybrid.

On road, and the driver has to immediately come to terms with the substantial bulk of this 7-seater. Drive is through a 6-speed automatic gearbox with direction selection on a steering column mounted twist switch.

Hyundai highlights the self-levelling suspension upgrades from the previous generation, and overall ride is forgiving, providing passenger comfort with relatively good cornering stance. Away from main roads, this all-wheel drive ‘Ultimate’ specification is more adventurous than expected, maintaining good pace. Drive select options are also available, with auto hold engaging when coming to rest. Despite its size, its relatively square cut dimensions make it easy to place, although parking sensors and cameras assist in tight parking situations. Over the shoulder view is also generous thanks to the large square rear side window panels.

For the driver, a neat one-piece instrument panel includes a pair of 12.3 inch screens – one for driver information and a second angled towards the driver for infotainment and sat nav. Air conditioning controls sit below this.

Road speed and engine revs are both digital read-outs while the panel between them will offer battery status as one choice from the call-up menu. A head-up display is standard, duplicating speed and navigation displays.

A comprehensive list of advanced driver assistance technologies include forward and reverse collision avoidance, blind spot information and driver status monitoring. Smart Cruise Control maintains a safe following distance by adjusting speed and distance.

Occupants benefit from the squareness of the body section providing generous room in a quality finished cabin. The light grey leather interior of this model adds to the feeling of space at a time when dark coloured interiors have gained preference by many manufacturers. Front seats have power adjustment with memory settings for the driver’s, and both front and rear seats are heated with ventilation also standard on the front.

A UV-C Sterilization Multi-tray is positioned over the passenger glove compartment for easy sterilisation of personal items, such as smartphones and wallets.

Outer centre seats power fold and slide to provide rear row access with leg room in these dependent on the positioning of the centre row. All seats fold flat to provide an extended and level load area with access via a powered tailgate.

In the optional, at cost, six-seat arrangement, the second row features power-reclining independent seats for convenient adjustments.

In looks, its smooth exterior lines and plain panelling emphasise strength, giving it a superior presence with front and rear detailing maintaining the flow. Front and rear lights are all LED including the signature ‘H’ format running lights.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid in all-wheel drive and in mid-range ‘Ultimate’ specification is listed at £51,605 with non-standard paint finishes from £700.

All Hyundai models are covered by the company’s comprehensive five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.