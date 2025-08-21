Northern Ireland second most expensive region in UK for older drivers

Older drivers in Northern Ireland are paying more for car insurance than almost anywhere else in the UK, figures have shown. Research by car insurance experts at CompareNI.com revealed that over 65s in Northern Ireland are forking out an average of £479 on their annual premiums – around 10% more than the national average for that age group.

By comparison, older drivers in Scotland are paying £387 annually while those in Wales are paying an average of just £349. In fact, the only region more expensive than Northern Ireland is London, where the typical motorist over 65 can expect to pay £622.

Older motorists generally enjoy the cheapest insurance premiums of any age group, given their experience, normally lower mileage and fewer high claim incidents. However serious accidents amongst this age group have been rising, surging by 47% since 2010.

In addition, data published by the UK Government shows a worrying rise in collisions linked to poor vision, leading to growing concerns over road safety, with mounting pressure from campaigners to make drivers over the age of 70 undergo compulsory eyesight tests every two years.

Several European countries, such as the Netherlands, Italy and Portugal already require drivers aged 70 and above to undergo regular medical exams for licence renewal.

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and Managing Director of CompareNI.com reminds older motorists to ensure they disclose medical conditions correctly when they are renewing their licence.

He added: “We all want to stay independent for as long as possible, but we also have a responsibility to be honest about our health to protect ourselves and other road users. This includes a legal obligation to inform the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) of any medical conditions that may impede your ability to drive safely, such as deteriorating eyesight or reflexes. The UK is one of only three European countries still using self-assessments to declare medical conditions that impact their eyesight.”

The comparison site lists tips to help older drivers reduce insurance costs:

NI older drivers pay more than those elsewhere.

Renew in advance: Typically, the closer you get to your renewal date, the more expensive your premium is likely to be. Normally 15-24 days before your policy is due for renewal is when the prices are most competitive - drivers could save between 33-45% during this period.

Consider your mileage: If you only use your car occasionally, you could save money by taking out a low mileage or telematics policy. These tend to be cheaper as insurers will view people who spend less time on the road as being a lower risk. Make sure your mileage estimate is accurate, or it could void your cover altogether.

Park in a safe place: Insurance providers consider where you park your car when assessing risk, so drivers should, where possible, use their garage or driveway for overnight parking. The safer you can park your car, the cheaper your premium is likely to be.

Pay annually if possible: Many insurers charge interest on monthly payments, so paying in one lump sum (if possible) will help you avoid these higher overall costs.

Always shop around: Never allow a policy to auto-renew without shopping around for a better deal first, always compare products, prices and be prepared to negotiate.