Sinéad McLaughlin welcomes £3500 match funding for e-car scheme from Nichola Mallon

The scheme, which is run by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV), provides funding for local councils to provide charge points for residents without off-street parking so they can charge their electric cars.

Sinéad McLaughlin encourages all local councils to take advantage of this scheme, “The more charge points that are available and easily accessible the more likely drivers will be tempted to change over from a petrol or diesel to an electric car.

“SDLP Minister Mallon has once again demonstrated her commitment to tackling the climate crisis which has been one of her main priorities since taking office. The pressures facing us as a result have the potential to change the world as we know it and doing nothing is simply no longer an option.

“Encouraging the public to transition from traditional vehicles to electric powered will be one of the most effective ways of lowering our carbon emissions and protecting our environment for future generations to enjoy. Electric cars are going to play a huge part in our lives going forward and Minister Mallon has recognised this and backed it through this funding that will hopefully encourage councils to apply and draw down the funding OZEV has made available.”