Small hatchbacks remain popular - Derry Motoring with Jim McCauley

Small hatchbacks continue to sell well, despite the doubt shown by a few manufacturers who have left the B-Segment to free up production lines for larger, more profitable vehicles.

This has opened up space for newcomers, particularly the Chinese, while commitment has re-emerged from established manufacturers who have turned to old names to launch new contenders.

Nissan’s ongoing electrified product offensive will be powered up with the launch of two all-new electric vehicles this year with a third following shortly afterwards. First to arrive will be the new all-electric Micra designed by the team at Nissan Design Europe, based in Paddington, London. However, it will be built at the company’s Douai plant in France.

Although it shares the same platform as the Renault 5, Nissan has succeeded in revised styling to give the new model its unique identity. It will be available with two battery options: 40kWh and 52kWh, providing a maximum range of over 253 miles for the higher output option. Sales of the new arrival have been confirmed to start before the end of the year. The Micra has dominated the B-segment for over 40 years and its reintroduction will be an all-electric BEV.

Sitting at just under four metres in length, the new car will only be available in five-door configuration. Fitted with a 100kW DC charger (or 80kw on the 40kWh version), quick charging from 15%-80% takes a convenient 30 minutes.

The Chinese brand, GWM has launched its new ORA 03 model lineup with the range starting from £24,995. The all-electric GWM ORA 03 opens with the new PURE variant, which is powered by a 48 kWh battery providing a given driving range of 192 miles. This trim level features a 10.25-inch multimedia infotainment screen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as satellite navigation, wireless phone charging and Bluetooth compatibility.

Achieving a Five-Star Euro NCAP rating, a comprehensive range of ADAS support systems includes High beam assist, Auto emergency braking, with pedestrian & cyclist detection, Blind Spot Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control. This latest model also comes with a 360-degree camera system, rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

There are now four GWM dealerships in Northern Ireland including one in the North West.

All-new Nissan Micra.

Although there is no commitment at present to production, Skoda has unveiled a teaser for the B-Segment, returning its Favorit badge to the brand. Described as a fresh electric concept, it is a modern interpretation of the car that eased Skoda out of anonymity working within the challenging Iron Curtain restrictions and limited resources. It was a significant enough model to attract Volkswagen and eventual integration within the VAG group. The design departs from Skoda’s current model image to develop the design cues of the original. Production would use the existing underpinnings of B-Segment models from within the VAG group.

Also looking to the future, Renault has introduced an all-wheel drive concept of its Renault 4 model. The Savane 4x4 features a second drive motor on the rear axle and has a wider track than the two-wheel drive model with increased ride height. This show car uses the company’s AmpR Small platform to create a B-segment electric vehicle with four-wheel drive. Revised bodywork includes new front and rear bumper designs.